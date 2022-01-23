Liverpool close gap on City, Arsenal fail to beat lowly Burnley
Liverpool moved on to 48 factors, 9 behind City, who have been held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Saturday.
Arsenal stumble towards Burnley
Burnley earned themselves a treasured level in a 0-0 draw away at Arsenal, with their again line and keeper doing simply sufficient to maintain out the misfiring Gunners.
Arsenal dominated possession within the first half and registered 12 makes an attempt on objective to Burnley’s 5, however the dwelling facet have been let down by some wayward ending.
The hosts got here to life once more midway by means of the second half, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli creating quite a few probabilities in a breathless interval of play. But regardless of all of the strain, they have been unable to seek out the again of the online.
The finest probability of the sport got here when Smith Rowe beat James Tarkowski on the left and whipped the ball to Alexandre Lacazette, just for the Frenchman to stab his shot extensive of the put up.
Arsenal linger in seventh place on the desk and stay at risk of lacking out on European soccer altogether subsequent yr.
Brighton rating late to attract with Leicester
In the Midlands, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck netted a late header to cancel out Leicester City ahead Patson Daka’s opener because the groups performed out a 1-1 draw on the King Power Stadium.
Loading
Substitute Welbeck rose above Leicester’s James Justin on the again put up and linked with Neal Maupay’s deep cross, sending his header into the underside nook to seize an 82nd-minute equaliser after Daka struck early within the second half.
The draw prolonged Brighton’s unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions, with the south-coast membership staying ninth within the desk after 22 matches.
Leicester, who have been lacking a number of gamers by means of harm, sit a spot under Brighton on 26 factors from 20 video games.
After lacking a sequence of probabilities, Leicester took the lead within the forty sixth minute when Daka scored on the rebound after Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez stored out a shot from Harvey Barnes.
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister might have pulled one again for the guests, however he despatched his shot over the bar after Pascal Gross picked him out on the sting of the field.
However, Welbeck got here to Brighton’s rescue with a thumping header, his third league objective this season.
Brighton, led by first-team coach Bjorn Hamberg after supervisor Graham Potter examined constructive for COVID-19, seemed harmful after the equaliser and had probabilities to seize a late winner.
Dan Burn’s header was cleared off the road by Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans earlier than keeper Kasper Schmeichel made a shocking save to disclaim Leandro Trossard.
Reuters