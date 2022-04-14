Liverpool into Champions League semis

Liverpool and Manchester City will resume their home duel within the FA Cup on Saturday after the pair reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in contrasting types on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds proved too robust for Benfica regardless of being held to a 3-3 draw at Anfield per week after successful 3-1 in Lisbon. They meet Villarreal, conquerors of Bayern Munich, within the final 4 ties which start on the finish of the month.

City in the meantime endured a nervous night time at Atletico Madrid as they secured a goalless draw of their quarter-final second leg which gave them progress 1-0 on mixture.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders now face a mouth-watering conflict in opposition to document winners Real Madrid however will first give attention to Wembley the place they meet Liverpool, some extent behind them domestically, within the FA Cup semi-final.

The groups additionally drew 2-2 in Manchester final weekend and Klopp took the possibility to rotate closely given the heavy schedule dealing with his gamers.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with all the newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had been rested together with defender Virgil Van Dijk however Liverpool all the time had a component of management.

Ibrahima Konate, who opened the scoring in Portugal, repeated the trick by heading in Konstantinos Tsimikas’ twenty first minute nook just for Goncalo Ramos to degree from a break of the ball quickly after.

But farcial defending ended Benfica’s hopes when keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos spilled the ball and Roberto Firmino tapped in a cross from Diogo Jota 10 minutes after the restart.

Firmino then volleyed his second within the sixty fifth from a superb Tsimikas free-kick however Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez drew Benfica degree.

Only a superb save from Alisson stopped Nunez instantly chopping the deficit to 1 with seven minutes remaining however Liverpool settled and noticed out the tie.

Atletico began strongly in Madrid within the reverse of their defensive show in Manchester however the one first-half likelihood fell to City’s Ilkay Gundogan, who stroked a shot off the put up.

City had been pinned again within the second interval however Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul fired simply off course.

Defender Felipe was despatched off in an injury-time brawl however there was another likelihood which Angel Correa struck straight at City keeper Ederson which ended Atletico’s hopes of a semi-final derby with Madrid rivals Real, who eradicated holders Chelsea within the final eight.