Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to face off in AFCON final

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal produced two sensible saves within the shootout earlier than Cameroon’s Clinton Njie fired his penalty huge of the put up to ship Egypt by means of after a goalless draw.

Egypt will now be bidding for a record-extending eighth AFCON title whereas Senegal seems to be to win its first.

Sunday’s ultimate will even be the primary of three matches between the 2 sides within the coming months with the groups pitted towards one another in a two-legged playoff for a spot on this yr’s World Cup in Qatar.

Both Salah and Mane have spearheaded Liverpool’s success in latest seasons and so they now carry the hopes of their nations on their backs.

Neither have been in lightning type throughout this yr’s match however each have nonetheless scored objectives, Mane netting thrice and Salah twice.

‘Experience’ is essential

Senegal final reached an AFCON ultimate in 2019, finally dropping 1-0 to Algeria, and the present crop of gamers will definitely be feeling the burden of expectation to lastly finish the nation’s watch for a title.

The present group — the top-ranked aspect on the continent — is stuffed with gifted gamers, representing golf equipment equivalent to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

“Experience is a good asset,” Mane mentioned.

“I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament. We suffered so much with a lot of Covid cases and several injuries too.

“We had a really tough time, however with our expertise, we saved calm till we recovered the entire group.

“We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.”

Egypt, in the meantime, have stunned many by making it up to now within the match and have scraped by means of video games with out producing a lot thrilling soccer.

Perhaps crucially, Egypt might be with out supervisor Carlos Queiroz on the sideline for the ultimate after the previous Manchester United assistant was despatched off for arguing with the referee in Thursday’s match.

Queiroz has been pivotal in making this Egyptian aspect arduous to beat however will now watch from behind the scenes because the nation seems to be to make but extra historical past.

It will as soon as once more look to depend on Salah who has been among the best gamers on the earth this season.

“We are happy, it’s true, but we have not yet reached the final objective,” Egypt’s assistant coach, Diaa Elsayed, mentioned after the match.

“I can also add that our background is also due to the presence of one of the great players, namely Mohamed Salah. A very essential player in our team and who remains the centerpiece for us.”

Salah posted movies to his Instagram story of the Egyptian gamers celebrating their semifinal victory on the group bus, however he might be trying to go one additional to ascertain himself additional as a serial winner.