Liverpool Stars Sadio Mane And Mohamed Salah On Track For Africa Final Showdown | Football News

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have helped Liverpool conquer England and Europe, now each crave Africa Cup of Nations winners’ medals. Both sharpshooters will likely be in quarter-finals motion on Sunday in Cameroon with Mane-inspired Senegal tackling shock packets Equatorial Guinea whereas Salah and his Egypt teammates confront Morocco. Mane says he would “swap all the medals he has won for a Cup of Nations gold gong” whereas Salah talks of the “desperation of the Egyptian people for another title” after final being champions in 2010.

If they proceed profitable, twice runners-up Senegal and file seven-time champions Egypt will meet within the February 6 last of the marquee African sporting occasion.

Here, AFP Sport appears to be like forward to the quarter-finals with Tunisia, Cameroon, Egypt and Senegal favoured, however shocks are virtually inevitable in a match the place the shape e book has continuously been mocked.

Burkina Faso v Tunisia

One of the largest shocks got here final weekend when struggling Tunisia took the lead over beforehand spectacular Nigeria via veteran Youssef Msakni and held on for a 1-0 last-16 triumph.

The Carthage Eagles must be stronger on Saturday as they welcome again head coach Mondher Kebaier and a number of other stars, together with captain and ahead Wahbi Khazri, who’ve recovered from coronavirus.

Tunisia have been unpredictable and are the one quarter-finalists to lose twice in Cameroon, however Burkina Faso have been equally laborious to guage when profitable as soon as, drawing twice and shedding as soon as.

The nations have met twice on the last-eight stage with the Stallions profitable each and hopes of a ‘hat-trick’ will hinge closely on how nicely captain and Aston Villa ahead Bertrand Traore performs.

Cameroon v Gambia

Five-time champions Cameroon have scored 9 targets in 4 outings — essentially the most of any contender — however the Indomitable Lions are additionally the one one of many quarter-finalists to concede in each match.

Six of the targets have come from captain and match chart-topper Vincent Aboubakar and fellow ahead Karl Toko Ekambi has netted the opposite three, so Gambia know the place the principle threats will come from.

Debutants Gambia have been the shock crew among the many 24 qualifiers, defying being ranked one hundred and fiftieth on the planet to stay unbeaten and conceding solely as soon as, from a penalty.

Musa Barrow from Italian Serie A membership Bologna has grow to be an in a single day star in Cameroon and Ablie Jallow is one other Gambian Cameroon must shackle.

Egypt v Morocco

This showdown between north African giants stands out because the spotlight of the 4 quarter-finals with Morocco holding a 3-2 lead from earlier Cup of Nations match clashes.

Egypt confirmed the defensive solidity the nation is famed for when holding a star-studded Ivory Coast assault goalless within the spherical of 16 earlier than profitable on penalties.

Salah works tirelessly however has scored solely as soon as in Cameroon — the winner in opposition to Guinea-Bissau — and the additional taking pictures follow ordered by coach Carlos Queiroz has but to ship dividends.

Morocco boast potential match-winners in forwards Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal whereas last-16 victims Malawi will attest to the free-kick experience of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi.

Equatorial Guinea v Senegal

Mane says he’s “very well” and “what does not kill you makes you stronger” amid issues that he might have been concussed in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in a laboured last-16 win.

Only when the Cape Verdeans had been diminished to 9 males by two pink playing cards did Senegal rating, they usually have failed to search out the web in two of 4 matches.

But a defence marshalled by Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy behind him has not conceded a objective — they’re the one quarter-finalists to attain 4 clear sheets.

Having ended the 35-match unbeaten run of Algeria and upset Mali after a shoot-out, the Equatoguineans will look to excellent central defenders Saul Coco and Esteban Obiang to comprise Mane.