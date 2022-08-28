Liverpool thrash Bournemouth 9-0, match biggest Premier League win record

After three video games with no win, the Reds rebounded by equalling

Manchester United’s 9-0 wins in opposition to Ipswich in 1995 and

Southampton in 2021, in addition to Leicester’s thrashing of

Southampton in 2019, Trend experiences citing TRT World.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool’s “perfect afternoon” as they

equalled the report for the largest Premier League win by thrashing

Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz each scored twice with strikes

from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio

Carvalho and a Chris Mepham personal aim finishing the scoring on

Saturday.

It is the fourth time in Premier League historical past a crew has gained

by 9 objectives. Manchester United beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 and

Southampton by the identical rating final yr. Leicester additionally gained 9-0 at

Southampton in 2019.

The outcome was all of the extra outstanding given Liverpool, who simply

months in the past got here inside two video games of an unprecedented quadruple, had

made their worst league begin in a decade.

Klopp’s facet silenced the critics as they registered their first

victory of the season on the fourth try.

“Each supervisor on the earth is a incredible entertainer if you

win soccer video games. When you need to reply questions after you

lose a recreation and attempt to discover explanations, it appears like excuses or

no matter,” Klopp mentioned.

Reds on the rampage

Fabinho returned to stiffen up Liverpool’s midfield within the wake

of Monday’s 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United that left them

5 factors again of reigning champions Manchester City.

Having struggled with out the departed Sadio Mane of their first

three video games, Liverpool’s assault immediately clicked on Saturday as

Firmino floated in a cross for Diaz to move house inside three

minutes.

The Brazilian additionally performed his half within the second as his heavy

contact rolled invitingly in the direction of Elliott, the 19-year-old curling in

from the sting of the realm for his first top-flight aim.

Mohamed Salah pressured Mark Travers to tip over and in some way

glanced extensive when Elliott fizzed a cross in the direction of the Egyptian, however

the respite was momentary for Scott Parker’s overmatched facet.

After repeatedly being focused within the United defeat,

Alexander-Arnold displayed his undoubted high quality with a thumping

drive into the highest nook from 20 metres.

Firmino then received in on the act as Salah’s tried move looped

wickedly off a Bournemouth participant and proper to the Brazilian to

stab in from shut vary.

Ryan Christie grazed the put up in a uncommon likelihood for Bournemouth,

who have been powerless to cease the Liverpool onslaught.

Van Dijk headed in Andy Robertson’s nook on the stroke of

half-time as Liverpool scored 5 objectives within the opening half of a

Premier League recreation for the primary time.

The Reds struck once more a minute into the second interval as Mepham

poked Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his personal internet.

Firmino reached 100 Liverpool objectives by reacting quickest to

pounce on the unfastened ball after Robertson swung in a harmful

supply that Travers may solely parry.

Portuguese teenager Carvalho fired in to make it eight being

teed up by Kostas Tsimikas’ cushioned lay-off, notched his first

aim for the membership since signing from Fulham.

Diaz then headed within the record-equalling aim with six minutes

to play as Liverpool shook off a gradual begin to the marketing campaign in

gorgeous trend.