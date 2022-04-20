Liverpool thrash miserable Man United to go top of Premier League | Sport

Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United for the second time this season to maneuver high of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah struck twice in a 4-0 thrashing on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s males gained 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of an analogous rout had been well-founded as Liverpool uncovered the huge gulf between the edges with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane additionally on the right track.

Liverpool transfer two factors forward of Manchester City on the high of the desk, however nonetheless want the English champions to slide up of their remaining seven league video games of the season to win the title.

In distinction to the high-quality margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point hole now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with solely Tottenham and Arsenal’s personal failings holding the Red Devils within the race to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League.

United interim supervisor Ralf Rangnick forewarned what would occur to his aspect in the event that they defended as they did in a 3-2 residence win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.

The German’s try to plug the holes within the United defence was a recall for Phil Jones, making simply his second Premier League look since January 2020, as a part of a again 5.

But it took simply 5 minutes for the guests to be minimize open.

Mane’s via ball picked out Salah in acres of area and he discovered Diaz to use a easy end from shut vary.

Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English soccer’s two most profitable golf equipment was put aside in a present of help for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese famous person was lacking for United after revealing on Monday that his new child child son had died.

Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, whereas the Liverpool followers sang their very own anthem “You’ll never walk alone”.

On the sector, the one-way visitors continued with United barely in a position to get out of their very own half.

A second Liverpool objective appeared inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the very best high quality.

Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s ft and the Senegalese lofted a primary time go excessive for Salah.

The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, however confirmed no indicators of a insecurity as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low previous David de Gea.

Diaz rounded off one other good workforce transfer earlier than half-time solely to be flagged offside.

Half-time provided United some respite and so they improved markedly after the break due to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.

The England winger created the guests’ one massive likelihood to get again into the sport as Alisson Becker unfold himself to dam from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Liverpool are actually probably 10 video games away from a primary ever quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup titles.

And they appear set to pounce on any wobble from City within the run-in with their deadly assortment of forwards all in high kind.

Mane coolly steered residence the third from Diaz’s cross to finish any hope of a United revival.

Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, 5 of which have are available in two video games towards United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s go 5 minutes from time.