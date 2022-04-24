Liverpool tip Everton towards relegation
Staying within the slipstream of Manchester City within the Premier League title race wasn’t Liverpool’s solely trigger for celebration following victory in one other quick and livid Merseyside derby.
Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday additionally dumped Everton into the relegation zone, leaving their neighbours’ 68-year keep in England’s prime flight in main doubt with a month left of the season.
Second-half objectives by Andy Robertson and Divock Origi have been sufficient for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant house followers singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals from throughout Stanley Park.
Completing a dismal day for Everton was the information of relegation rivals Burnley profitable a second straight recreation since firing their long-serving supervisor Sean Dyche, 1-0 at house to Wolves.
It left Everton in third-to-last place and two factors under Burnley, who’ve lastly climbed out of the relegation zone.
Everton, who’ve been within the prime division yearly because the 1954-55 season, have performed one recreation lower than Burnley however have a tricky run-in that includes video games in opposition to Chelsea, Arsenal and in-form Brentford.
More importantly for Liverpool, the crew returned to being some extent behind City with 5 video games left in a title race that appears destined to go to the ultimate weekend.
In different video games, Chelsea scored within the ninetieth minute by way of Christian Pulisic to beat West Ham 1-0 and cement third place, 5 factors away from Arsenal in fourth.
In the day’s different match, Brighton drew 2-2 at house to Southampton.