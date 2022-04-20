Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool Blow Away Manchester United To Go Top Of The Table | Football News

Manchester United interim supervisorRalf Rangnick mentioned the Red Devils are “six years” behind Liverpool after being blown away in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp’s males received 5-0 at Old Trafford in October and expectations of an identical rout had been well-founded as Liverpool uncovered the large gulf between the perimeters with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane additionally on course. Liverpool transfer two factors forward of Manchester City on the prime of the desk, however nonetheless want the English champions to slide up of their remaining seven league video games of the season to win the title.

Rangnick will step apart on the finish of the season, with Ajax supervisor Erik ten Hag reportedly set to take over.

And the German mentioned the affect Klopp has made on reworking Liverpool’s fortunes is the instance for United to comply with.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” mentioned Rangnick.

“We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level.

“That is what must occur with us within the subsequent switch home windows.”

In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth with only Tottenham and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Rangnick’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defence was a recall for PhilJones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.

But it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.

Mane’s through ball picked out Salah in acres of space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.

“They at all times attempt to give us the ball in a one-against-one conditions, so it makes our life a lot simpler,” said Salah.

– Support for Ronaldo –

Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English football’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.

ThePortuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn baby son had died.

Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem “You’ll by no means stroll alone”.

“That was my second of the sport,” said Klopp. “So many issues are rather more necessary in life than soccer, we really feel for Cristiano and his household.”

On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.

A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.

Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first-time pass over the top for Salah.

The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.

Half-time offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.

But Liverpool were still the lethal side in attack as Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.

Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea fromDiogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

