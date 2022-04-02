Sports

Liverpool vs Watford Live Score, Premier League 2022: Liverpool’s quadruple quest continues – The Times of India

Liverpool vs Watford Live Score, Premier League 2022: Liverpool’s quadruple quest continues

Liverpool’s push for a historic quadruple has been given a lift by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the influential right-back missed England’s friendlies with a hamstring harm. Liverpool path City by only a level on the prime of the Premier League and have already lifted one trophy this season with the League Cup in February.Read Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Apr 02, 2022, 16:22:05 IST

