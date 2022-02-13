Liverpool win at Burnley to close gap on City, Wolves maul Spurs
It took Liverpool till the twenty first minute to check house stopper Nick Pope, with Naby Keita denied low to the keeper’s proper earlier than, down the opposite finish, Burnley’s January signing Wout Weghorst ought to have completed higher when via on purpose.
The house aspect remained on high and shortly pressured Alisson into one other save, the Brazilian smothering on the ft of Jay Rodriguez.
The probabilities had been coming thick and quick, with Mane then instantly firing straight at Pope from a free kick, earlier than Weghorst ought to have hit the goal from a very good place for Burnley.
Burnley had been left to rue their profligacy when Mane flicked on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s nook to Fabinho, who squeezed the ball over the road on the second try – the Brazilian’s fifth purpose in all competitions because the flip of the 12 months.
It was a matter of simply holding on for Klopp’s aspect given the circumstances and dedication of Burnley after the break.
Alisson made extra saves in a single league match than he had all season, a lot to the frustration of a soaked Turf Moor crowd.
Substitute Diogo Jota ought to have added a late second however fired huge with purpose at his mercy. It mattered little, as Liverpool celebrated a hard-earned win.
Spurs in freefall as Wolves pounce
Tottenham Hotspur sank to a 3rd successive Premier League defeat as first-half objectives by Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 away win to place them into seventh place on the ladder.
After dropping 3-2 at house to Southampton in midweek, Tottenham desperately wanted a response to spice up their top-four ambitions, however defensive errors price them.
Jimenez volleyed in after six minutes following a mistake by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the Frenchman hardly lined himself in glory when Dendoncker doubled Wolves’ lead 12 minutes later.
Lloris redeemed himself slightly to forestall Wolves including to their benefit earlier than the break.
Tottenham improved within the second half however the closest they got here was a deflected Harry Winks shot towards the publish.
Wolves had been pretty comfy although and leapfrogged Tottenham into seventh place.
Newcastle edge out Aston Villa
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier scored for the second successive recreation as Eddie Howe’s aspect earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at house.
The win moved Newcastle 4 factors away from the relegation zone; Villa are six factors forward in eleventh.
Newcastle had a penalty overturned by VAR within the thirty third minute when a Calum Chambers foul on Joe Willock was deemed to have taken positioned exterior the field, however Trippier blasted the resultant freekick via the Villa wall to offer the hosts a deserved lead.
Villa confirmed extra journey after the interval and Ollie Watkins had the ball within the internet with a response header simply after the hour-mark, just for the purpose to be disallowed for offside following one other VAR verify.
Clear goal-scoring alternatives, nonetheless, had been in restricted provide for either side as Newcastle accomplished the job with a tidy defensive show for his or her second straight league victory.
Reuters
