Liverpool win at Burnley to close gap on City, Wolves maul Spurs

It took Liverpool till the twenty first minute to check house stopper Nick Pope, with Naby Keita denied low to the keeper’s proper earlier than, down the opposite finish, Burnley’s January signing Wout Weghorst ought to have completed higher when via on purpose.

The house aspect remained on high and shortly pressured Alisson into one other save, the Brazilian smothering on the ft of Jay Rodriguez.

The probabilities had been coming thick and quick, with Mane then instantly firing straight at Pope from a free kick, earlier than Weghorst ought to have hit the goal from a very good place for Burnley.

Burnley had been left to rue their profligacy when Mane flicked on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s nook to Fabinho, who squeezed the ball over the road on the second try – the Brazilian’s fifth purpose in all competitions because the flip of the 12 months.

It was a matter of simply holding on for Klopp’s aspect given the circumstances and dedication of Burnley after the break.