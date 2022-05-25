Liverpool’s Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Year | Football News – Times of India

Your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season…🔴👏 Jurgen Klopp 👏🔴#PLAwards | @LFC https://t.co/EKpk5kf3A9 — Premier League (@premierleague) 1653426344000

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp was recognised for his facet’s tilt at an unprecedented quadruple this season as he was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday. Liverpool received the League Cup and FA Cup and can play Real Madrid within the Champions League last on Saturday. They got here up simply brief within the Premier League title race, ending some extent behind champions Manchester City.“It’s a great honour and it was an insane season,” stated Klopp. “The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything. It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it.”

The 54-year-old German received the Premier League award after votes from the general public have been mixed with these of an skilled panel, whereas the LMA prize was voted for by the total membership of managers throughout all of the divisions.

“This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get,” Klopp added.