Livery Car Driver Accused Of Trying To Rape Teenager On Long Island

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A livery automotive driver on Long Island has been arrested after police say he tried to rape a 13-year-old lady.

It occurred final week in Nassau County.

According to investigators, the 30-year-old man stopped the automobile whereas driving the teenager residence. He then allegedly locked the doorways and tried to power himself on her.

Police say the teenager hit him with a water bottle and escaped to a close-by residence, the place she known as police.

The suspect took off, however investigators tracked him down.

He faces a number of costs, together with tried rape.