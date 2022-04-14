‘Living proof’ – Croatian football project highlights added value of European sports model

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has singled out its long-term purpose of laying greater than 100 pitches by 2023 as “living proof” of how the European sports activities mannequin is driving soccer improvement throughout the nation.

The mannequin, which types the foundations on which most of Europe’s sports activities establishments and governing our bodies are constructed, works on the premise that income generated by competitions on the high of soccer’s pyramid construction is reinvested again into the sport at each stage – from elite golf equipment to grassroots actions.





One of the brand new pitches in Metković, south-eastern Croatia

“We are investing revenue generated by UEFA’s European Championship into a long-term project that will ensure each of Croatia’s 21 counties has at least five new quality training pitches,” stated HNS president Marijan Kustić throughout a go to to UEFA headquarters on Thursday.

“It is living proof of how the European sports model works – using income from an elite national team competition to give more people the chance to play grassroots football on a quality surface, wherever they live and whatever the weather.”

Strategic work

To date, the HNS has funded the development of 16 pitches in 14 counties with every of the remaining seven anticipated to finish at the least one new floor by the summer season of 2023.

By lowering pitch upkeep prices for smaller golf equipment and permitting coaching and matches to proceed all through Croatia’s chilly, moist winters, the brand new infrastructure is anticipated to considerably increase grassroots participation in Croatia.





Pakrac, western Slavonia, is one other city to learn from a brand new taking part in floor

“We’re very proud of the strategic work in this area over the last three or four years,” added Mr Kustić. “Our national team’s results have been excellent, but our infrastructure was always lagging behind. This project truly helps in that regard.”

HatTrick improvement programme

EURO funds, allotted to all 55 of Europe’s nationwide soccer associations via the UEFA HatTrick improvement programme, have additionally allowed the HNS to assist Croatian first division golf equipment construct new pitches and set up drainage and pitch heating programs:

Koprivnica: Gradski Stadion (Slaven Belupo)

Pula: Aldo Drosina Stadium (NK Istra 1961)

Šibenik: Šubićevac Stadium (HNK Šibenik)

Split: Poljud Stadium (HNK Hajduk Split)

Varaždin: Gradski Stadion (NK Varaždin)

Zagreb: Maksimir Stadium (GNK Dinamo Zagreb) | Kranjčevićeva Stadium (NK Lokomotiva, NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac)

Zaprešić: Ivan Laljak-Ivić Stadium (NK Inter Zaprešić)

Gorica: Gradski Stadion Velika (HNK Gorica) – due for building in summer season 2022

Each of those stadiums, that are owned by the native metropolis council, are additionally accessible to be used by Croatia’s nationwide groups.

