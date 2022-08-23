Living standards at risk without big data and artificial intelligence

The fee mentioned whereas Australian companies have been utilizing some kinds of know-how and knowledge, broader adoption may very well be held again by insufficient web connection, an absence of expertise, low consciousness or uncertainty about advantages, safety considerations and the price of new know-how.

Some of these points, akin to the price of putting in new know-how, would fall over time, however there have been ongoing issues together with the nation’s digital infrastructure, particularly in rural and regional areas. It famous federal authorities funding in regional areas typically “lacks transparency and accountability”.

New legal guidelines geared toward enhancing cyber safety may very well be inflicting financial losses. Credit:Getty Images

The fee discovered a lot of the information generated by government-funded providers was not presently shared, arguing there may very well be giant advantages if it was extra simply accessible.

It mentioned governments might require sure well being knowledge to be shared as a situation of official funding, noting that higher and extra correct well being data might contribute to higher decision-making.