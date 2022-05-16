Liz Cheney says Republican leaders have enabled white supremacy

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has accused the GOP of enabling white nationalism and white supremacy within the wake of the mass capturing in Buffalo, New York, which has left ten lifeless and three extra injured.

“The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism,” Cheney wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

The 18-year-old shooter, Payton Gendron, opened hearth in a grocery retailer in Buffalo on Saturday after intentionally searching for out a spot attended by numerous Black folks.

Gendron allegedly posted a manifesto citing the white nationalist, far-right conspiracy idea of the “Great Replacement” as motivating his actions. Officials think about the assault to be a racially motivated act and a hate crime.

