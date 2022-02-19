Liz Hurley enjoys glamorous night out with lookalike son Damian in London

The British actress has stepped out together with her 19-year-old son Damian for a celebration in London, and their resemblance is really uncanny.

Elizabeth Hurley has stepped out in plunging purple costume for a glamorous evening out together with her lookalike son, Damian Hurley.

The British actress, 56, wore a jaw-dropping Roberto Cavalli robe for the outing in London, whereas 19-year-old Damian seemed sensible in a tailor-made go well with match with a sublime white bow tie.

Elizabeth and her son have been attending the up-market Claridge’s in London for Joan Collins’ twentieth marriage ceremony anniversary celebrations with husband Percy Gibson, with fellow celebrities Sarah, Duchess of York, Simon Cowell, Poppy Delevingne, Simon Le Bon and Gloria Hunniford additionally in attendance.

The Austin Powers actress shared Damian with ex-husband, US businessman Steve Bing, who died in 2020 at age 55.

There has been significant controversy surrounding Steve’s multimillion-dollar will, of which Damian was imagined to obtain $330 million.

Steve, a rich financier, reportedly had belief funds arrange for Damian and his daughter, Kira Kerkorian, 23, who he had with retired professional tennis participant Lisa Bonder.

Prior to his loss of life, Steve gained a authorized battle towards his personal father, Peter Bing, who tried to take away Damian and Kira from the desire as a result of he didn’t need his “illegitimate” grandchildren to get the household fortune.

Peter later efficiently appealed the choice on the idea that Damian and Kira have been kids born out of wedlock. Steve’s fortune is now being split between the children belonging to his sister, Mary.

Last yr, Damian posted a transferring message to followers on social media about coping with grief.

“A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news,” he started on Instagram. “I didn’t realise (sic) at the time quite how much it would affect me … We all like to show ‘perfect’ versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying … but sometimes it’s necessary.”

“The last year has been bloody hard- for everyone on the planet- and I think acknowledging that is vital. It’s not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all your messages today, I love you all,” Damian concluded.

Elizabeth confirmed the loss of life of her ex in June 2020 in an emotional tribute on social media.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Despite being lower from his huge share towards his late father’s needs, Damian seems to be forging a profession on his personal, and is nicely and actually following in his mom’s footsteps having signed with powerhouse company IMG Models — whose clientele contains Ashley Graham, Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.