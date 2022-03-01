Liz poses up a storm in T-shirt and undies

Liz Hurley, 56, left followers misplaced for phrases as she shared a snap sporting only a white T-shirt and underwear as she revealed her “wellness journey”.

Elizabeth Hurley stripped all the way down to her lingerie, sporting only a white T-shirt as she introduced she was embarking on a wellness journey.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram this weekend explaining that after she tore the ligaments in her left ankle whereas filming her newest film, Christmas within the Caribbean, in November final yr — it left her bedridden for 2 months.

“[Followed] by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug,” Liz wrote.

“I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done. Still not really able to put much pressure on my foot, meaning not much exercise, and a new movie looming, I decided to return to @vivamayrmariawoerth — a wellness spa in Austria.”

The following day, the mother-of-one and mannequin shared a snap posing up a storm from the window of her fancy resort lodging after flying from London to Austria — which prices a reported $4,800 per night time.

Liz’s view boasted mountainous surroundings as she rested her bandaged foot on the wall sporting only a white T-shirt, matching underwear and an ankle help for her injured foot.

“Here I go — ready for the big detox @vivamayrmariawoerth,” she captioned the picture.

Followers and mates had been fast to remark additionally sharing how they too had been in want of a detox.

“You look adorable. I wish I was there. I will start my own detox tomorrow at home,” wrote vogue stylist Ann Caruso, whereas make-up artist to the celebs, Sandy Liter, added: “I need a big detox”.

Others reassured the Austin Powers actress how “beautiful” she appeared.

“You age with beauty,” one fan wrote.

“I’m speechless,” mentioned one other, entire a 3rd added: “You’re so incredibly gorgeous! Goodness!”

Hurley additionally gave a sneak peek of her customised meals, sharing an image of her dinner on her Instagram Stories.

“I think I’m glad to be here …” she joked whereas sharing a snap of greens and soup.

Hurley is the most recent in a protracted line celebrities to go to the Vivamayr Maria Worth clinic together with Aussie star Rebel Wilson and Naomi Campbell who returned from a keep on the Austrian well being spa in September final yr.

According to its web site, friends are handled to individually customised and medically prescribed dietary meals, a day by day program of actions and entry to wellness services together with saunas, steam baths, pool and health room. There’s additionally private trainers and therapeutic massage therapists, in addition to a full blood evaluation and wonder therapies.