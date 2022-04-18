Liz Sheridan: How could anyone not like her?

The function as Helen Seinfeld adopted many years of labor by Sheridan on stage and display. In the Seventies, she appeared on Broadway in performs and musicals, together with Ballroom and Happy End with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd. She later carried out in a one-woman stage present known as Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.

Her longtime consultant and pal, Amanda Hendon, stated Sheridan died in her sleep however didn’t present additional particulars. She died two weeks after Seinfeld castmate Estelle Harris, who performed the cranky mom of George Costanza, performed by Jason Alexander.

Liz Sheridan, a former Broadway dancer who performed a pesky neighbour on the sitcom ALF however was greatest generally known as Jerry’s doting mom on Seinfeld, died April 15 at 93.

She additionally had visitor roles on tv reveals together with Kojak, Cagney & Lacey and Family Ties. She was on Seinfeld all through its 1990 to 1998 run, usually showing alongside Barney Martin, who performed her husband, Morty. Like him, she refused to imagine that anybody might be lower than enamoured along with her comic son: “How could anyone not like him?”

Seinfeld known as Sheridan the “sweetest” tv mother. “Every time she came on our show it was the cosiest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” he stated on Twitter.

In a 1998 interview with the Associated Press, Sheridan mentioned how fond she had develop into of the comic. “I’ll hug him to say goodbye, and I’ll hug him to say hello,” she stated. “I told him I love him like he was my son. He said, ‘I know. I love you and Barney like you were my father and mother’.”

Elizabeth Ann Sheridan was born in Rye, New York, by most accounts, on April 10, 1929. Some sources say she was born in New York City. Her father was a classical pianist, and her mom a live performance singer.

In her memoir Dizzy & Jimmy, she recounted a romance within the early Nineteen Fifties with a then-unknown James Dean. Sheridan, nicknamed Dizzy, was a younger nightclub dancer in New York City when she met Dean. After they cut up, he turned a star with movies together with Rebel Without a Cause earlier than his demise in a automotive crash at age 24.