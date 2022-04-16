Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry’s mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 93

LOS ANGELES — Liz Sheridan, who performed doting mother to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She was 93.

Sheridan died in her sleep from pure causes, 5 days after her April 10 birthday, mentioned Amanda Hendon, her longtime consultant and good friend. She didn’t present additional particulars, together with the place Sheridan was dwelling.

Her Seinfeld function as Helen was her greatest identified however adopted a long time of labor on stage and display screen. In the Seventies, Sheridan appeared on Broadway in performs and musicals, the latter together with Happy End with Meryl Streep and Ballroom.

“She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business,” together with performing in her one-woman present, “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings,” Hendon mentioned in a press release.

Another Seinfeld mother, Estelle Harris, died two weeks in the past on April 2. Harris, who performed hot-tempered mother or father to Jason Alexander’s George Costanza, additionally was 93.

Sheridan had visitor roles on TV sequence together with Kojak, Cagney & Lacey and Family Ties, and performed the pesky neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on ALF from 1986 to 1990. She was on Seinfeld for the present’s 1990 to 1998 run, taking part in reverse Barney Martin as her husband, Morty.

“How could anyone not like him?” Helen mentioned of her beloved Jerry.

The actor appeared in movies together with Legal Eagles, Forget Paris and Wedding Bell Blues. The 2010 TV film The Rooneys was amongst her last credit.

In her ebook Dizzy & Jimmy, Sheridan recounted a romance within the early Fifties with a then-unknown James Dean. Sheridan, nicknamed Dizzy, was a younger nightclub dancer in New York City when she met Dean. After they break up, he turned a star with movies together with Rebel Without a Cause. He died in a automobile crash in 1955, at age 24.

Born Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, the New York native was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales, who died in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, in keeping with Hendon.