Liz Truss: ‘Jury is out’ on whether Macron is Britain’s friend or foe

LONDON — Liz Truss mentioned “the jury is out” on whether or not French President Emmanuel Macron is Britain’s “friend or foe” at a Conservative management marketing campaign occasion Thursday.

The sizzling favourite to turn out to be Britain’s new prime minister subsequent month vowed to guage Macron by his “deeds not words” in her cross-Channel dealings as chief.

Her feedback will solely add additional tensions to the stormy Anglo-French relationship, which has suffered badly since Britain voted to depart the EU in 2016.

Macron has endured a troublesome relationship with the present outgoing U.K. prime minister, Boris Johnson, whereas Truss has been heavily criticized in EU capitals for her plans to rewrite elements of the Brexit divorce deal associated to commerce in Northern Ireland.

Asked instantly at a hustings occasion in Norfolk, England Thursday night whether or not Macron was “friend or foe,” Truss replied: “The jury is out. But if I become PM, I’ll hold him to deeds not words.”

Truss’ management rival, former U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, described Macron as a “friend.”

Truss is broadly anticipated to win the Conservative management contest when the result’s introduced on September 5, turning into the U.K.’s third feminine prime minister the next day.