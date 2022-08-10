Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over ‘escalation’ in Taiwan

LONDON — China’s ambassador to the U.Ok. has been hauled into the Foreign Office for disaster talks over Beijing’s “aggressive and wide-ranging escalation” in Taiwan.

Liz Truss, the U.Ok. international secretary and Conservative Party management hopeful, summoned Ambassador Zheng Zeguang to elucidate his nation’s actions over current days.

Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated dramatically after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited the autonomous territory final week.

The Chinese authorities responded to the go to — which it noticed as a provocation by the U.S. — with a collection of missile launches, “live fire” navy workouts and incursions into Taiwanese waters and air house. Beijing claims Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island of 23 million, as a part of China.

Truss, who has taken a hawkish stance towards Beijing as international secretary and is now the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as U.Ok. prime minister subsequent month, stated in a press release: “The U.K. and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement.”

“I instructed officials to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain his country’s actions.”

“We have seen increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region.”

“The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

Zheng tweeted on Tuesday that “China’s sending a warning in response to move of US and ‘Taiwan independence’ forces that seriously undermines its sovereignty, interferes in internal affairs and harms peace and stability in Taiwan Strait. It’s completely within our right (sic) to take firm, strong and proportionate measures.”