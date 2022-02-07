Lizzo poses completely nude in new pics

The body-positive singer has taken to social media to tease her new track, and she or he did it in true Lizzo style – posing utterly bare.

Lizzo isn’t ready till Valentine’s Day to speak about love.

The Truth Hurts singer, 33, has posted a sensuous clip of herself within the nude, showing to tease a brand new observe that celebrates unconditional self-love.

Alongside it, she wrote, “If you love me … you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Lizzo has lengthy been an outspoken voice on physique positivity.

Last month, the Juice songstress shared a video of herself as she celebrated placing on some kilos.

“I gained weight,” she wrote, “I look TF (that f**king) GOOD.”

It got here after she slammed physique shamers who had been taking goal at her racy posts.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo mentioned in a voiceover. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type that is? None of your f – king business. If you’re not a fat shamer … keep scrolling … OK now that all the fat shamers are here.”

She continued, “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

That’s to not say that the singer isn’t resistant to the hate.

Last yr she broke down in tears over fat-phobic and racist feedback she obtained after the discharge of her track Rumors, that includes Cardi B.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” Lizzo, sobbed throughout an Instagram Live.

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission