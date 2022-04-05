Americas

LL Cool J unveils

NEW YORKLL Cool J is displaying Queens some love. 

This summer time, an enormous music competition is being deliberate for the borough. 


The artist and star of “NCIS: Los Angeles” simply introduced the mission. 

He says the “Rock the Bells” competition will characteristic dwell performances by a few of hip-hop’s largest acts, together with Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and Scarface. 

There may even be interactive experiences, artwork reveals, meals and way more. 

It’s set to occur Saturday, Aug. 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. 



