LL Cool J unveils

NEW YORK – LL Cool J is displaying Queens some love.

This summer time, an enormous music competition is being deliberate for the borough.

The artist and star of “NCIS: Los Angeles” simply introduced the mission.

He says the “Rock the Bells” competition will characteristic dwell performances by a few of hip-hop’s largest acts, together with Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and Scarface.

There may even be interactive experiences, artwork reveals, meals and way more.

It’s set to occur Saturday, Aug. 6 at Forest Hills Stadium.