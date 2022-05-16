Load shedding escalated to Stage 4 on Monday | Fin24

Load shedding will probably be escalated to Stage 4 on Monday afternoon, Eskom introduced. This is owing to a unit at Kusile energy station tripping earlier on Monday, taking 720MW of producing capability with it, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha stated.

“While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night.”

This necessitates Stage 4 load shedding to be carried out from 17:00 to 22:00, Mantshantsha stated.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“This morning a producing unit at Hendrina, Tutuka and Kriel energy stations had been returned to service whereas a unit at Arnot Power Station was taken offline for repairs. We at present have 1 904MW on deliberate upkeep, whereas one other 17 255MW of capability is unavailable as a consequence of breakdowns.”

Eskom appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

Find your load shedding schedule right here.