Load shedding to resume at 17:00 and escalate to Stage 3 on Monday night | Fin24

South Africans are in for extra intense energy cuts this week. Eskom will implement Stage 3 load shedding on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The energy utility mentioned it’ll resume with Stage 2 load shedding 17:00 till 22:00 tonight however it’s compelled to escalate this to Stage 3 on Monday and Tuesday night as a consequence of an additional lack of producing capability. Thereafter, load shedding will likely be lowered to Stage 2 for the remainder of the week.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Tutuka, Camden and Majuba power stations,” mentioned Eskom in a press release.

It added that whereas a producing unit every returned to service at Hendrina and Majuba energy stations immediately, it nonetheless has 2 094MW of producing capability down as a consequence of deliberate upkeep, and one other 17 640MW out due to breakdowns.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” mentioned Eskom.

It urged customers to us electrical energy sparingly particularly between 05:00 – 09:00 within the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 within the evenings.

