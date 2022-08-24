Lobby group calls for Office of the Chief Justice to bin dodgy R225m IT tender | News24

The Hawks raided the properties of three former Office of the Chief Justice officers accused of allegedly benefiting from an R225 million IT contract on Tuesday.

The three ex-officials have been allegedly instrumental in organising the six-year contract through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hawks stated the trio reportedly stood to realize about R67 million by this deal.

In a letter to Memme Sejosengwe, the secretary-general of the OCJ, Public Interest SA known as for the contract to be scrapped.

“On the idea of the publicly out there info, together with deemed possible trigger that compelled your workplace to lodge a legal criticism for investigation by the Hawks, evidently adequate and legally justifiable grounds for suspension and/or cancellation of the contract have been established,” wrote Public Interest SA chair Tebogo Khaas.

“Considering the nature and gravity of the allegations of impropriety, proceeding with implementation of the contract would not only be legally untenable but morally unjustifiable.”

Khaas called on the OCJ to lodge a civil claim for damages against those found liable for any losses suffered by the OCJ due to the contract.

On Tuesday, the Hawks conducted a search-and-seizure operation and raided the homes of the three senior former OCJ officials.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the three were allegedly instrumental in setting up the six-year contract during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the guts of the probe is allegations that the trio reportedly set themselves as much as profit from a R225 million IT contract awarded to a multimedia and expertise firm.

“The contract in question relates to the national rollout of the digital electronic case management and litigation system, which was initiated at the high courts in Johannesburg and Pretoria to allow for virtual hearings,” Ramovha stated.

The investigation comes after a Sunday Times investigation in June.

The newspaper reported that three senior officers are accused of corruptly setting themselves up for a big slice of the contract after they performed a job in scoring the deal.

The three are former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of courtroom administration Nathi Mncube and former case administration director Yvonne van Niekerk.

They all resigned in May. The three began new jobs as companions to media and expertise firm Thomson Reuters, which was awarded the R225 million, six-year contract by the OCJ.