Lobster industry sees largest price drop in years

PORTLAND, Maine – Lobster costs are dipping considerably simply earlier than Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial begin of the trade’s crucial summer season season.

The value of lobster and seafood at giant has shot up lately, and the worth to lobster fishermen on the docks elevated by about 60% final 12 months. But lobster costs seem like leveling off, and a few retailers are promoting the prized crustaceans for a pair {dollars} lower than final 12 months.

Members of the trade mentioned the worth to fishermen can be falling at a time when they’re scuffling with excessive bait and gas costs and dear gear conversations meant to attempt to defend uncommon whales.

“And that’s why it’s hard – if bait was up and fuel was up and the price of lobsters was up, you’d be where you always are,” mentioned Kristan Porter, president of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. “But with those down, that makes it hard to justify going in.”

The wholesale value of a dwell, 1.25-pound hard-shell lobster fell from $12.35 per pound on April 1 to $9.35 per pound on May 1, enterprise publishing firm Urner Barry reported this week. Lobster costs sometimes fall from April to May, however this 12 months’s value drop was the most important since 2018.

Wholesale lobster costs have been atypically excessive for almost a 12 months, however this month’s value drop brings costs nearer to historic norms. Some retailers similar to Harbor Fish, a seafood market in Portland, are promoting dwell one-pound lobsters for $12 per pound, which is $2 lower than 2021 at the moment.

Lobster costs are trending downward barely at a time when many grocery staples have gotten costlier because the U.S. copes with inflation. The value drop might replicate decreased demand amid concern concerning the financial system at giant, mentioned John Sackton, an trade analyst and founding father of SeafoodNews.com.

“It’s discretionary, and anything you see about discretionary spending, people are cutting back,” Sackton mentioned. “People’s disposable income is going down.”

The lobster fishing enterprise sometimes accelerates in the summertime when many lobsters shed their shells and attain authorized harvesting dimension. Prices to shoppers normally drop when that occurs due to elevated provide, though final 12 months they remained pretty excessive.

The U.S. trade relies in New England, particularly Maine. Lobstermen within the state had a robust 12 months in 2021, after they caught greater than 108 million kilos of lobster valued at a state report of greater than $730 million.