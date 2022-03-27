Local middle school student dies on vacation with family in Aruba

MILTON – A Milton woman who attends Buckingham Browne & Nichols School died in a boating accident whereas on trip along with her household in Aruba.

Cassidy Murray, who attended seventh grade at Milton’s Pierce Middle School final 12 months, died Wednesday.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy,” the Murray household mentioned in a press release. “Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Cassidy Murray, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 23, whereas on trip with household in Arbua.

Her college remembered her as a buddy to all with a brilliant smile.

“Cassidy had a special gift for uniting classmates with her smile, laugh and genuine kindness. People just gravitated to her, drawn by her great sense of fun and camaraderie,” mentioned Jennifer Pierce, head of faculty for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School.

Her determination to switch from Pierce to Buckingham Browne & Nichols was based mostly on the advice of her brother, who’s a Tenth-grade pupil on the college, officers mentioned.

“She wasted no time creating her own unique mark on the MS campus. Her ever-present smile, infectious laugh, and upbeat personality knit together any group she was a part of. Classmates gravitated to her because of her genuine kindness and quiet modesty. Her friends knew from the very first week of school that she would be a trusted, warm confidant with a great sense of fun and camaraderie,” Pierce mentioned.

Cassidy performed hockey and competed in gymnastics, and was pleased with her Irish heritage, “which was displayed beautifully with a Claddagh-ring mug and Celtic-cross plate that she made in ceramics class.”

“Cassidy left an indelible impression on her peers and the faculty and staff at both the Glover Elementary School which she attended prior to Pierce Middle School,” Milton Public Schools Superintendent James Jette mentioned. “There are not any phrases to explain the tragic lack of this vibrant younger woman who had a lot to supply and her complete life forward of her.

Counselors had been readily available Saturday at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School Middle School from 10 a.m. to midday and will probably be on Monday when college students and workers return from college trip.

