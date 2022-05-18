‘Local musician’, 5 others arrested after woman shot dead at social gathering | News24

Six individuals had been arrested after the homicide of a girl in Tzaneen.

Six individuals have been arrested after a girl was shot useless at a house in Tzaneen.

The 23-year-old sufferer was shot in March.

One of the suspects has been described as a “local musician” by police.

A “local musician”, three of his family and two different suspects have been arrested in reference to a girl’s homicide in Tzaneen.

Kgaogelo Maake, 23, was murdered in March at a home in Morutji village close to Tzaneen, the place a bunch of individuals had been ingesting, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

One of the boys allegedly shot Maake, stated Mojapelo

Maake was taken to hospital the place she died on arrival.

“A team of investigators was assembled to probe the murder. Members of the Tzaneen tracing team received the information on the whereabouts of the suspect who turned out to be a local musician,” stated Mojapelo.

He added:

The data led the members to a location at Mohlakamosoma village below Bolobedu policing space the place the suspect was discovered hiding at his aunt’s place. He was instantly apprehended.

The suspect’s aunt, spouse and brother had been additionally arrested for defeating the ends of justice. They had been alleged to have disposed of the homicide weapon. The firearm had since been recovered and had the serial quantity filed off, added Mojapelo.

“The team went on to arrest two more suspects who are said to be the companions of the arrested artist and recovered two firearms with serial numbers also filed off. The two have been charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition,” stated Mojapelo.

The recovered firearms could be subjected to ballistic assessments to find out if beforehand used within the fee of different crimes.

The suspects are anticipated to seem within the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

