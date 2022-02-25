Local Supporters Organizing Protests To Advocate For Ukraine

(CBS DETROIT) – Members from the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee say Russian President Vladimir Putin gained’t be stopped by simply sanctions.

Borys Potapenko, a member of the committee says, the final 30 years of independence have been an ongoing wrestle between the 2 nations.

READ MORE: Michigan House GOP Plan: Cut Income Tax, Expand Exemption For Seniors

“Ukraine had been dominated by Russia as a colony during the Zaros period at 1700s and 1800s, then as a colony of Soviet Russia during the communist period. This is a very, very long period of time.

The group believes Putin is against democracy and won’t go down without a fight.

Over the last 8 years Potapenko says more tensions began to mount following the Revolution of Dignity in 2014.

During that time, protests sparked after government officials refused to sign an agreement with the European Union and instead opting ties with Russian.

“That for Putin was the greatest threat because what happened was that Ukraine proclaimed itself not only to be a nation, not only to be a country, but to be a democracy,” stated Potapenko.

READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Film Incentives Making a Comeback?

Wednesday’s assaults are prompting the group to name on home assist to prepare demonstrations on behalf of the Ukrainian group.

“It’s so amazing how Ukrainians have responded with calm, and with determination,” Potapenko defined.

Advocates plan to fulfill Sunday at Hart Plaza in Detroit and Monday in Washington for a commemoration rally to garner extra assist within the days forward.

“Ukrainians have this internal fortitude based on generations and generations of struggle for freedom and that’s why we see their resolve today,” Potapenko stated.

MORE NEWS: Counselor: Warned Crumbley Parents That Teen At Risk Before Shooting

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.