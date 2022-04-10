Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals having secretive relationship, says ‘we planned a pregnancy but…’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDANA KARIMI Mandana Karimi

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut and Mandana Karimi’s fellow contestants had been left in tears on listening to her ugly secret. In the Judgement Day episode, Mandana selected to disclose a secret to avoid wasting herself from elimination. She opened up about her private expertise with abortion and disclosed having a secretive relationship with an ace director. She stated that their relationship grew to become very robust in a number of months and he deliberate to cool down together with her however they determined to maintain it secret as a result of she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

Mandana was going by means of a separation from her husband when she had a secretive relationship. The actress revealed that she received pregnant along with his youngster and when she knowledgeable it to her boyfriend, he backed off, citing the rationale that he was not emotionally and mentally ready to deal with this duty. He additionally requested her pal to persuade her for an abortion. He saved giving a number of causes and denied caring for the child. His response strengthened her resolution to discontinue her being pregnant. ALSO READ: ‘Made a dirty sexual comment’: Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi alleges facing RACISM at Goa airport

“The time that I was struggling with my whole situation, my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…,” Mandana revealed in the promo, which ended with her breaking into tears. She concluded by saying that the situation had destroyed her completely. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi curses Payal Rohatgi to ‘die’, latter shouts ‘You are B….’

Kangana Ranaut consoled her, saying “In town of desires, there’s a lot of brutality and survival that nobody talks about such incidents”.

Meanwhile, Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later. Earlier, in an episode of the reality show, Mandana opened up about her divorce with Gupta. She claimed that her Gupta has slept with ‘whoever she knows’.