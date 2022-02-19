Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Poulomi Das to participate in Kangana Ranaut’s show? Watch

Image Source : IG/YOGEN SHAH, KANGANA, POULOMI DAS Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Poulomi Das, Kangana Ranaut

Highlights Makers of Lock Upp shared video teasing third contestant of the present

Fans are speculating whether it is Poonam Pandey or Poulomi Das

There shall be 16 common celeb contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail

As the fact present, Lock Upp is nearing its premiere, Kangana Ranaut is seen placing celebrities throughout the town behind the bars. On Saturday (Friday 19), the actress dropped a brand new promo of the present, hinting on the third contestant and why she is being locked up. Kangana, who shall be internet hosting the present had stated earlier than that she has a eager eye for the type of individuals she would wish to see locked up in her present.

The video reveals a scorching and equally controversial lady, who’s seen turning heads as she enters a restaurant, texting her beau about how enjoyable final night time was. Just as she sits to order a steaming scorching cappuccino. Kangana’s males apprehend this stunning younger woman for being ‘steaming scorching’. Shocked, the younger stunner replies, “It’s not a crime to be hot!” however nobody is within the temper to pay attention.

As the caption of the video learn, “Daring hai inki pehchaan, Internet par lagaati hai aag Guess who’s in #LockUpp?” there are speculations that its both Poonam Pandey or Poulomi Das who shall be coming into the present. The web appeared divided as some customers stated that it’s actress Poonam Pandey whereas some stated it’s Poulomi Das. One of the customers wrote, “She’s Poonam Pandey Aavaaz se lag Raha hai.” Another stated, “Ye mujhe poulomi paul das jsi lg rhi hai lkin voice to match nhi ho rhi.”

There shall be 16 common celeb contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. They will compete for probably the most primary facilities as they battle for the winner’s title.

Also learn: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut files FIR against comedian during stand-up comedy show; Is it Munawar Faruqi?

Few names who’re anticipated to take part within the present embody Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, comic Munawar Faruqui and others.

Also learn: Kangana Ranaut says she’s keen on locking up ‘best friend’ Karan Johar

‘Lock Upp’ shall be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

-with IANS inputs