Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma reveals he slept with mother’s divorced friend, Kangana calls him ‘bonafide lukkha’

Splitsvilla fame Shivam Sharma who’s a contestant in Kangana Ranaut‘s actuality present Lock Upp made stunning revelations about his life within the present. He revealed that he exchanged sexual favours together with his mom’s pal, who was divorced. To save himself from the elimination, Shivan narrated the incident and stated that it occurred when he was in College. Shivam together with co-contestants Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra have been named underneath the cost sheet. As he was the primary contestant to press the buzzer, he acquired to save lots of himself by revealing a darkish secret about his life.

He stated, “There was a divorced lady ‘a bhabhi,’ who lived near my house, she was my mumma’s friend. It isn’t dirty because she was a divorcee and I wanted to help with her sexual life. I cook really great white sauce pasta, so I would take that to her house and would have a good time. It’s very old news now because this happened when I was in college around 8-9 years ago.” He added, “This is called ‘pyaar do pyaar lo (give love, take love)’ because life is full of sadness and we should spread happiness.’

Kangana then asked co-contestant Babita Phogat to express her opinion on Shivam’s confession. She said, “This is his mind-set. I’ll by no means be capable to settle for or perceive his ideas. It was very stunning for me as a result of the least you possibly can do is ‘umar ka lihaz rakh lete. I am unable to perceive what I ought to inform him.”

Reacting to Babita’s view, Shivam said, “She misplaced her husband and it wasn’t that I went forward. She additionally wished it and I imagine that I’m a handsome boy and I felt she was desirous about me. So, this is not one-sided, it was mutual.”

Kangana Ranaut then calls him “bonafide lukkha.”

‘Lock Upp’ is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Currently, it has 13 contestants namely, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Ali Mercchant and Saisha, fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game.

