Lockdown: Govt moving ‘towards the end of national state of disaster’, R350 grant to continue | News24

Cabinet is transferring “towards the end of the national state of disaster”, however some rules will stay in place.

Dlamini-Zuma stated a gazette can be printed on Tuesday evening for public remark.

The R350 grant is predicted to proceed.

Cabinet resolved this week to maneuver in direction of the top of the nationwide state of catastrophe, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stated on Tuesday.

“As you would remember, a week ago, the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] addressed the nation, indicating that, as a country, we are ready to enter a new phase in the management of the pandemic.

“Though the pandemic isn’t but over, it was the will of presidency for the nation, as a lot as it’s doable, to return to normality, however in a fashion that recognises the altering nature of the pandemic,” Dlamini-Zuma said during the virtual address.

She was briefing the media about the proposed amendments to the regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 national state of disaster.

Last week, Ramaphosa announced that he would lift the state of disaster once the public participation process on future Covid-19 health regulations was completed.

Dlamini-Zuma said that following the president’s announcement, and given that the pandemic is monitored on a daily basis, it was decided that “the nation should go in direction of the top of the nationwide state of catastrophe”.

“Of course, we can not try this in a reckless and abrupt method, so what we’re going to do is to publish some rules that ought to stay,” she explained.

Dlamini-Zuma said regulations would be gazetted on Tuesday night, and the public could comment for at least 48 hours.

“Then we are going to see what the feedback will say. Those might be analysed, then the ultimate determination might be taken to finish the nationwide state of catastrophe, and the president will announce when that point comes,” she said.

The regulations will include, among other things, the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which will remain in place.

“We additionally know that there are particular issues that had been launched by means of the Disaster Management Act, which must proceed for a while… just like the cost of the R350. We will proceed, however it is going to be faraway from the nationwide catastrophe after 30 days has lapsed, and we are going to proceed by means of different means,” she said.

The grant was part of a range of measures to support the recovery of the economy and to provide relief to the poor and those left vulnerable as a result of Covid-19, News24 reported.

