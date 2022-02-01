Lockdown’s left SA drowning in debt – and it’s about to get worse

(Getty Images)

South Africa’s coronavirus-induced lockdown crippled jobs and salaries, with customers seeking to loans to climate the storm.

But reprieves like cost holidays have ended and rates of interest are growing.

The begin of 2022 has seen a surge in debt counselling inquiries, with one agency reporting a rise of 32% in January in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months.

Lower take-home pay, a better debt service burden, and unsustainably excessive ranges of unsecured debt have created the right storm.

Especially within the face of rising rates of interest and rising inflation.

South African customers are sinking deeper into debt. The general debt to annual web revenue ratio throughout all revenue bands reached its highest degree ever on the finish of 2021, in line with the most recent DebtBusters report.

This report, launched on Tuesday to launch National Debt Awareness Month, profiles customers who’ve utilized for debt counselling within the ultimate quarter of 2021 and compares it with knowledge gathered over the previous 5 years.

There has been a major enhance within the demand for debt counselling on the finish of 2021 in comparison with the 12 months prior, with inquiries up 18%. The begin of 2022 noticed this enhance surge by greater than 32% in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months. These inquiries come from customers who’re drowning in debt.

Average take-home pay has dropped by round 1 / 4 since 2016, when taking into consideration barely decrease nominal revenue and cumulative inflation of 24% over the six-year interval. That’s led extra individuals to take out private loans which is very true throughout the pandemic.

Debt publicity has worsened considerably for customers incomes greater than R10,000 a month.

In 2019, customers making use of for counselling with DebtBusters, who have been incomes between R10,000 and R20,000, had a debt to annual web revenue ratio of 114%. This has since climbed to greater than 123%. For those earning more than R20,000, the rise has been even steeper, from 134% in 2019 to 146% now.

The drawback for many lies in unsecured debt within the type of bank cards, overdraft amenities, private loans, retail playing cards, and retailer playing cards. This accounted for 47% of the debt combine in 2019 and now accounts for 57%.

“Unsecured debt levels were on average 22% higher than in 2016,” famous the DebtBuster’s report.

“For consumers taking home R20,000 or more per month, unsecured debt levels were 43% higher. This indicates that these consumers are using unsecured credit to supplement the erosion in their real income.”

And whereas payment holidays offered a brief reprieve to customers throughout the peak of the pandemic, these have since expired. Some customers additionally used low rates of interest to buy property like automobiles and houses, however will really feel the pinch as interest rates rise into 2022.

“We certainly do foresee more applications for debt counselling as interest rates increase,” Benay Sager, head of DebtBusters, instructed Business Insider South Africa.

Sager added that the mixture of decrease take-home pay, a better debt service burden, signalled by file debt-to-income ratios, and unsustainably excessive ranges of unsecured debt created an ideal storm within the face of rising rates of interest and rising inflation.

“Average interest rates for bonds and vehicle finance started to decrease from the second quarter in 2020, thanks to the Reserve Bank’s multiple rate reductions,” stated Sager.

“Consumers with assets benefitted from this as well as the bank payment holidays introduced to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank payment holidays ended a while ago; now as the repo rate starts to tick up, the benefits of low interest rates will disappear, and consumers should do everything possible to reduce the cost of credit and protect their assets.”

