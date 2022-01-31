Locker room photo after Australian Open win proves Nadal ‘is not human’

Rafael Nadal’s superhuman effort to come back again and win the Australian Open last wasn’t his solely exceptional act on Sunday night time.

Rafael Nadal is the epitome of peak efficiency.

If that a lot wasn’t already apparent throughout his incredible five-set win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday night time, then his behaviour within the locker room afterwards proved it past doubt.

Nadal triumphed in a spectacular 5 hour and 25-minute battle — the second-longest match in Australian Open historical past — an astonishing feat for anybody, not to mention somebody who’s battled the bodily demons the Spaniard has.

Nadal admitted earlier within the event he thought a debilitating foot harm that plagued him final 12 months would pressure him into retirement. He was additionally in severe, seen bodily misery throughout a rollercoaster five-set win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals, revealing afterwards he suffered from warmth stroke and misplaced 4kg.

But you don’t win a history-making twenty first grand slam title at age 35 with out being uber-conscious about your physique and even when he was at his most exhausted, Nadal knew he couldn’t chill out fully.

He skipped the same old panel interview on the desk with the host broadcaster, Channel 9, as a result of he was too cooked — and when he entered the locker room after the trophy presentation on Rod Laver Arena Nadal collapsed to the bottom.

Team members gathered round whereas Nadal, fully spent, lay on the ground — however he couldn’t keep there. He wanted to chill down and regardless of being drained past perception, he hopped on an train bike within the gamers’ fitness center.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted: “Nadal hugs everybody in his team — including Marc Lopez who is already in a Rafa 21 shirt — and then collapses to the floor with exhaustion. Eventually he’s persuaded to get on a bike to cool down, which he, amazingly, is able to do.”

Later, Rothenberg added: “Nadal is still on the bike, by the way. He’s not human.”

Nadal solely received off the bike to just accept congratulations from Aussie tennis legend Rod Laver, who was within the crowd to witness historical past being made.

When he went two units down towards Medvedev, lots thought it was solely a matter of time earlier than the Russian celebrated the second main triumph of his profession. “It’s over,” former tennis star Yevgeny Kafelnikov tweeted.

But Nadal is the largest fighter on tour and his willpower, as a lot as his extraordinary expertise, is what stored him within the match till it was his for the taking.

“I just wanted to keep believing until the end to give me a chance and that’s what I did,” Nadal stated.

“I kept fighting to try and find a solution, there a lot of moments that can decide a final like this.

“It means a lot to me and I know it’s a special number 21 and I know what it means, its significance.

“Today is an unforgettable day, but for the last six months I really fought a lot to get back on court and I feel honoured, I feel lucky to have one more very special thing in my career.

“I don’t care much about history, I enjoy nights like this that means everything to me, it’s important to get my second Australian Open more than anything else.”

The last went right down to the bitter finish with Nadal being damaged as he served for the championship just for the Spaniard to interrupt again.

On his second try and serve it out, Nadal powered to a few match factors to win amid chaotic scenes in his participant’s field and the frenzied crowd.

It is the fourth time in his profession that Nadal had clawed again to win from two units down, however the first time in a slam last.

It was the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a grand slam last, successful a five-set epic on the 2019 US Open. Nadal holds a 4-1 lead over Medvedev of their 5 matches so far.

It topped a unprecedented effort from Nadal on the 12 months’s opening main, particularly after he caught Covid in December which, he stated, made him “very sick”.

Medvedev had wrecked Novak Djokovic’s calendar grand slam push and bid for a twenty first title in New York 4 months in the past and was aiming to do the identical to Nadal in Melbourne. But Medvedev misplaced his second consecutive Australian Open last after falling in straight units to Djokovic in final 12 months’s last.

“It’s tough to talk after five hours 30 and losing but I want to congratulate Rafa because what you did today, I was amazed,” Medvedev stated.

“You raised your level after two sets for the 21st grand slam. I thought you were going to get tired, and maybe you did a little, but you still won the match. You are an amazing champion.”

With AFP