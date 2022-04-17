Lod Scores In United’s 3-1 Win Over Rapids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored for Minnesota United Saturday in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

United (3-2-2) by no means trailed after Lod made it a 2-1 recreation within the 77th minute. Hassani Dotson received an help on the aim.

United additionally received one aim every from Bakaye Dibassy and Abu Danladi.

The Rapids’ (2-3-2) aim was scored by Diego Rubio.

The Rapids outshot United 14-13, with seven pictures on aim to 5 for United.

Dayne St. Clair saved six of the seven pictures he confronted for United. William Yarbrough saved two of the 5 pictures he confronted for the Rapids.

Both groups subsequent play Saturday, with United internet hosting the Chicago Fire whereas the Rapids host Charlotte.

