Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Log9 Materials goals to realize not less than 50MWh of peak cell manufacturing capability within the subsequent one yr.

Battery know-how startup, Log9 Materials on Thursday mentioned it has inaugurated its indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at Jakkuru in Bengaluru.

The firm goals to realize not less than 50MWh of peak cell manufacturing capability within the subsequent one yr, and scale it to over 5GWh within the subsequent three to 5 years, Log9 Materials mentioned in a press release.

“Our cells have been designed grounds-up in India, for India; and this means that Log9’s cells and batteries are the best suited for Indian operating conditions, climate and customers, and hence, they are going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realize its ambitious electric mobility vision,” Log9 Materials co-founder & CEO Akshay Singhal mentioned.

(Also learn | Omega Seiki partners Log9 to deploy 10,000 Rapid EVs in India by FY24)

The firm mentioned it has been engaged on an distinctive cell chemistry for its RapidX battery packs powered by InstaCharge know-how, which presents 9 occasions sooner charging, higher efficiency, and battery life as in comparison with standard lithium ion electrical car batteries.

Funded by main VCs like Sequoia and Exfinity Ventures and strategic buyers resembling Amara Raja Batteries and Petronas (Malaysia), Log9 is investing closely within the analysis and growth of aluminium gas cells that can energy long-haul industrial automobiles of the longer term, the corporate mentioned.

First Published Date: