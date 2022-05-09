Log9 Mobility Secures Rs. 10 Crore Debt Financing From cKers Finance

Log9 Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of superior battery-tech start-up Log9 Materials, has availed a ₹ 10 crore debt-financing facility from sustainable vitality financing agency cKers. The preliminary facility of ₹ 10 crore will likely be used to speed up the deployment of EVs built-in with Log9 Materials’ quick charging batteries underneath a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) mannequin, the corporate stated in a press release. Log9 is engaged on integrating its battery know-how with electrical automobile producers, together with electrical two-wheelers, electrical three-wheelers, and electrical buses.

Log9 has partnerships with a number of EV manufacturers

“We are also working with different stakeholders to build a robust EV fast-charging infrastructure in the Indian market. Our technology solution addresses a lot of key challenges such as battery life, quick charging and vehicle safety. We are delighted to partner with cKers Finance to enable deployment of Log9 battery-based vehicles in India,” stated Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials.

Log9 Mobility is partnering with a number of third-party logistics service suppliers with its MaaS mannequin. According to the corporate, the mannequin permits prospects to onboard autos with no upfront capital value or must personal the automobile.

“cKers has been investing in EVs for over two years now and has already committed lines enabling the deployment of over 3,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheeler loaders, giving it a head start in financing clean mobility. We have launched our Driver-cum-owner (DCO) program which will create accessibility of green finance for drivers looking to become owners and shift from traditional fossil fuel-based ICE vehicles to EVs. cKers is bullish about the evolution of a strong EV ecosystem and the growth that it will create for the Indian economy,” stated Deepak Gupta, Business Development Head, cKers.

Hero Electric, india’s main electrical two-wheeler producer, has additionally partnered with Log9 Materials

Log9 Materials has launched RapidX battery packs primarily based on its InstaCharge know-how, that are particularly designed for enhancing business-to-business (B2B) last-mile logistics. Log9’s batteries get absolutely charged inside quarter-hour for electrical two-wheelers and 35 minutes for electrical three-wheelers. Log9 can be increasing its InstaCharge community to extend the supply of the a lot wanted fast-charging infrastructure throughout India. Log9 claims to be the one Indian firm at this time that holds in-house competencies starting from electrode supplies to cell fabrication to battery packs. With a watch on the altering transportation and logistics industries, Log9 is investing closely within the analysis and improvement of Aluminum Fuel Cells that can energy long-haul business autos of the long run.

