Lomax’s field goal sinks Knights to ease pressure on struggling Dragons
The Knights will really feel aggrieved with a choice to permit the Dragons to maintain the ball from the quick kick-off after the sector aim, when it appeared Jaydn Su’A had retrieved the ball from an offside place after it had bounced off Lomax.
St George Illawarra’s assault was so cumbersome of their first couple of units threatening the Knights line, it even had Andrew Johns and Phil Gould shaking their heads in commentary.
“Boring as you can get,” Gould mentioned after the Dragons died with the ball on the final after one sequence.
Said Johns: “Very uninspiring. They didn’t know where they were going.”
So it was no shock that after they did rating first, it got here from a dummy-half dive by way of their ageing and dependable hooker Andrew McCullough. The former Maroons rake tried to resurrect his profession on the Knights earlier than touchdown on the Dragons. They ought to have identified his little secrets and techniques.
His attempt prolonged the Dragons’ result in 8-0 after Lomax’s earlier penalty aim.
But as he threatened to do all half, Ponga would have the ultimate say within the first stanza when he exploded between a slim hole left by Tariq Sims and Moses Suli, audaciously throwing a back-handed flick for Enari Tuala’s essential attempt.
It appeared much more essential when Dane Gagai put the Knights in entrance for the primary time after combining with ex-Dragon Frizell on a last-tackle scramble.
But the Dragons hit again rapidly when Jack Bird grounded a ball Frizell couldn’t after a protracted Ben Hunt break and Mat Feagai scored once more earlier than the Knights may regain possession, just for Best to burn Lomax and arrange Ponga to degree the scores.
ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 21 (Mat Feagai 2, Andrew McCullough, Jack Bird tries; Zac Lomax 2 objectives, discipline aim) defeated NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 16 (Enari Tuala, Dane Gagai, Kalyn Ponga tries; Jake Clifford 2 objectives) at WIN Stadium. Referee: Ben Cummins. Crowd: 11,113.