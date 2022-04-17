Lomax’s field goal sinks Knights to ease pressure on struggling Dragons

The Knights will really feel aggrieved with a choice to permit the Dragons to maintain the ball from the quick kick-off after the sector aim, when it appeared Jaydn Su’A had retrieved the ball from an offside place after it had bounced off Lomax.

St George Illawarra’s assault was so cumbersome of their first couple of units threatening the Knights line, it even had Andrew Johns and Phil Gould shaking their heads in commentary.

“Boring as you can get,” Gould mentioned after the Dragons died with the ball on the final after one sequence.

Said Johns: “Very uninspiring. They didn’t know where they were going.”

So it was no shock that after they did rating first, it got here from a dummy-half dive by way of their ageing and dependable hooker Andrew McCullough. The former Maroons rake tried to resurrect his profession on the Knights earlier than touchdown on the Dragons. They ought to have identified his little secrets and techniques.