London bus drivers strike for second time in August as inflation soars

As the price of dwelling bites, employees throughout the UK are persevering with to strike, demanding larger wages to fight rising inflation.

According to the commerce union Unite, some 1,600 bus drivers in London walked out throughout the August financial institution vacation weekend between 27 and 28 August, following the primary bus strike within the capital on the earlier weekend.

London bus drivers say they walked out as a result of their employers have did not make an inexpensive pay provide. The firm is providing a pay enhance of three.2% in 2022 and 4.2% subsequent 12 months, however the true inflation charge (RPI) at present stands at 11.8%.

“It’s nothing to do with a national strategy or anything like that, it is something that has happened here at a local level and it reflects what’s happening elsewhere because people all over the country, I think, are feeling the same way”, regional officer for Unite Miles Hubbard mentioned.

“That’s why it appears to be coordinated because people everywhere are feeling the same way and coming to the same conclusion.

“Enough is sufficient, we aren’t going to take this anymore”, he added.

“Industrial action is across the board in different industries, different sectors because everybody is feeling the financial impact,” Michelle Braveboy, another regional officer from Unite Union, told Euronews.

“It’s a unique situation and I think it’s only going to ramp up as we go forward”, she said.

With winter just around the corner, workers are determined to continue the fight until a resolution is found.

“It’s either keep warm or eat, one of the two and we want both and that’s why we’re doing this,” said bus driver Abdul Hanafi.

John Lansdown was sacked from his job at P&O ferries last March when an 800-person workforce was replaced by cheaper agency staff.

The chef by trade, who is now suing P&O seeking damages of £76 million (€88.9m), believes the unions must stand firm.

“The race to the bottom has well and truly begun, and trade unions are absolutely right to be proactive when it comes to protecting terms and conditions.

The government has let P&O ferries get away with sacking 800 seafarers earlier this year”, he provides.

Asked whether or not the RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport union) helped, Lansdown instructed Euronews they did come out afterwards with help, ”but it surely was too late then — the horse had already bolted.”

None of the unions which backed strikes over the month of August have scheduled strikes for September, nevertheless, RMT’s common secretary Mick Lynch says extra strikes are “very probably”.