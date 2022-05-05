London-listed Russian services conglomerate Sistema warns against media speculation about its alleged ties to military sector

London-listed Russian providers conglomerate Sistema has issued a press release denying its ties to protection industries.

“Sistema notes recent erroneous media speculation regarding its ownership of RTI and Kronstadt. The Corporation reduced its shareholdings in RTI and Kronstadt below controlling level in July 2021 and has since completely divested from both companies. Sistema currently owns no stakes in any companies in the defense industry”- said it in a press release on its web site.

RTI is a Russian firm concerned in manufacturing of microelectronics.

Kronstadt is a Russian high-tech firm that engineers and manufactures knowledge-intensive merchandise. The precedence phase of Kronstadt Group is manufacturing of large-size unmanned plane.

Sistema’s core property embody stakes in NYSE-listed cell operator MTS, one among Russia’s largest e-commerce gamers Ozon, main Russian healthcare community Medsi, a big timber holding Segezha Group, an actual property developer Etalon Group and numerous IT and high-tech corporations. Sistema went public in London in 2005.

On March 4 the London Stock Exchange suspended buying and selling of shares in Sistema in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

