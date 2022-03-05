London protesters demand end to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of individuals protested in London on Saturday demanding an finish to Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine, praying for peace amid a number of blue and yellow nationwide flags.

The giant crowd gathered on the central Trafalgar Square, singing the nationwide anthem whereas draped in Ukrainian flags and calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “terrorist.”

“When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you ladies and gents,” learn an enormous banner.

“I’m Ukrainian and I still have some family and friends in Ukraine,” mentioned Olena Marcyniuk, 36, on the protest together with her kids aged 14 months and 9 years.

Demonstrators maintain placards at a protest rally in central London on February 26, 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

“We need to keep on reminding everyone, we need to stay united to support our country,” she advised AFP, with a Ukrainian flag round her waist and on her pram.

“Maybe somehow (we can) get through to Russia as well that the world is for Ukraine and that it needs to start acting to stop the war.”

She mentioned a lot of her household had fled however that her uncle stayed in Kyiv to “fight for the city.”

Papal nuncio to Great Britain Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti led a prayer, saying “Today we are all Ukrainians.”

“Stop Putin, stop the war,” learn a placard.

“My mother and my step-dad and all my friends are in (eastern Ukrainian city) Sumy where they’ve been bombed, shelled for the last two days,” mentioned Natalya Courtney, 41.

“At this moment I’m actually waiting for my mother to reply to me to find out if she’s okay,” mentioned the varsity finance supervisor.

“It’s just important for me that we win this war and get our freedom back… it’s just horrific,” she mentioned as rain started to fall.

“We’re doing all we can to help with sending money, collecting parcels, collecting medical aid for soldiers, so whatever we can, but it’s just really, really stressful, very upsetting.”

She referred to as for NATO to ascertain a no-fly zone over Ukraine, one thing the West has refused to do for worry of escalating the battle.

“Just help us help us to win the war on the ground because it’s the shelling of innocent civilians, children, women, elderly people… It’s just a massacre.”

