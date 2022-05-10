London to Host Launch of LIV Golf Invitational Series, Europe’s Richest Ever Golf Tournament

London’s Centurion Club will play host to the inaugural event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a brand new startup circuit led by none apart from the Great White Shark himself, Greg Norman. The eight-event collection—offering a $255 million complete prize purse—will maintain 5 tournaments within the United States and three internationally, together with the curtain raiser in London beginning June ninth. The LIV occasions are a dramatic departure from typical PGA Tour and DP World Tour occasions that followers are used to in that they characteristic workforce and particular person competitions, 54-hole no-cut occasions, and shotgun begins.

Organizers imagine the up to date format is precisely what trendy golf followers have been asking for. “Fan research indicates a significant number of new fans would be enticed by a faster paced and shorter variation and non-traditional format of play. With smaller fields, fewer rounds, fewer events, shorter playing windows and modified shotgun starts, these events have been designed with fans as the top priority,” LIV Golf’s launch announcement learn.

In distinction to conventional PGA Tour occasions, LIV’s Invitational Series will encompass a three-round, 54-hole competitors with a shotgun begin and 48 golfers divided amongst 12 groups. The occasions do not need a minimize, which means each participant will compete in your entire event.

Many of the U.S. tournaments are being contested in cities which have been not noted of the PGA Tour schedule in 2022, together with main markets like Portland and the NYC metro space in July and Boston and Chicago in September. The different worldwide websites are Bangkok, Thailand and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in October. Additionally, the world workforce championship grand finale, additionally in October, will mark the return {of professional} golf to the famed Blue Monster course at Trump Doral in Miami, which for a few years served as host of a prestigious World Golf Championship occasion.

Player invites had been despatched out in late March for the LIV Golf Invitational in London, which includes a $20 million particular person prize pool and a $4 million winner’s payout, the very best skilled golf purse ever contested in Europe. While no participant names have been formally confirmed as of this writing, there are reports that the collection has recruited 15 of the highest 100 gamers on the planet. Names together with main winners like Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, and Adam Scott have been mentioned, as have these of Ryder Cup legends Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The PGA Tour has responded by threatening to ban gamers who compete on what they deem to be a rival circuit like LIV Golf. Recently, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated that Tour golfers wouldn’t be allowed to play each the Tour and LIV Golf occasions, stating that, “I’m confident in our rules and regulations, my ability to administer them, and that’s my position on the matter. We’re confident in our position.”

The controversy has reopened the talk over whether or not PGA Tour gamers are impartial contractors or staff of the group. Rory McIlroy, who’s Head of the Player Advisory Council on the PGA Tour, views gamers as the previous, asserting that, “… I mean, we’re independent contractors and I feel like we should be able to do that if that’s what our personal choice is.”

Despite that assertion, the PGA Tour has maintained its stance that Tour regulations prohibit gamers from taking part in a competing event if eligible for a PGA Tour occasion the identical week. In this case, the Tour’s RBC Canadian Open will likely be performed reverse the LIV Golf Invitational in London. Players are, nonetheless, eligible for 3 conflicting occasion releases. The Tour granted 30 such releases earlier this yr—after initially balking—for gamers to take part within the Saudi International event. Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have till May 10th to grant or deny participant requests to play within the London occasion.

Recent experiences have instructed that the DP World Tour will deny their members permission to play within the occasion – and will punish these gamers who determine to compete anyway – establishing a possible authorized showdown between the previous European Tour and a few of its largest stars. Speculation is that the PGA Tour might find yourself granting releases for the London event, however that it could take a extra hardline stance when the LIV Series shifts to the U.S.

In a statement, World Golf Hall of Famer Norman acknowledged the independence of golfers whereas remaining cognizant of the PGA Tour’s rules: “Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events. I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

Norman has promised future taking part in alternatives, expressing a need for the sport of golf to develop. The seeds have been planted and are available June we are going to see in the event that they’ve begun to sprout.

