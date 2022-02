Meet the most recent Sumatran tiger at ZLS London Zoo … Loki! The cute cub’s identify, which received the vote in a web-based ballot, takes after the Norse god in addition to the mischievous Marvel character portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. Watch as 7-week-old Loki explores his habitat together with his mom, Gaysha, on this lovely montage. Last month, twin tiger cubs also made their debut at a zoo in China.