Londonderry: Families march, remember “Bloody Sunday” victims

Relatives of 13 civil rights protesters shot lifeless in Northern Ireland by British troopers 50 years in the past demanded justice on Sunday, as they commemorated one of many darkest days in fashionable UK historical past.

The “Bloody Sunday” victims’ names had been learn out below a leaden sky to the mournful notes of an Irish flute, because the family members and lots of of supporters gathered for a memorial occasion within the metropolis of Londonderry — often called Derry to pro-Irish nationalists.