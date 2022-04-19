Lonely Anatoly: The Russian ambassador is Washington’s least popular man

The pair haven’t had a dialog since simply earlier than Antonov departed for Washington in 2017, the envoy admits. They haven’t spoken even in latest weeks as Russia has waged full-on conflict in Ukraine — a “special military operation” as Antonov dutifully calls it, in keeping with Kremlin calls for — that has pushed U.S.-Russian ties to a breaking level.

Antonov downplays his disconnect with Putin as merely the best way the Russian system works, stressing that he has a direct line to the Kremlin, if not the Kremlin boss.

But what in regards to the rising variety of chilly shoulders in Washington, a metropolis that has by no means really welcomed him? It is unwise, silly, he insists, to close out the ambassador of a rustic with which the United States is “doomed to cooperate” on the whole lot from nuclear non-proliferation to local weather change.

“Frankly, we are in a blockade,” Antonov says of himself and his more and more empty embassy. “When I came to Washington, my idea was to use the word ‘improvement’” to explain his targets for the connection, Antonov stated. “Now I prefer to use the word ‘stabilization.’” He smiles when the phrase “survival” is usually recommended as an alternative.

In an unique interview with POLITICO — performed final week within the ornate Ukrainian Room of the Russian embassy over tea, ice cream and pastries cooked by a beloved chef the U.S. is quickly to kick out — Antonov is by turns charming and unbending, with a riposte for each query that challenges the Kremlin’s official place.

The ambassador dismisses the concept that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is failing, decries rising “Russophobia,” and bemoans a post-Soviet world by which Russia was “naive,” trusted the West and noticed its standing erode.

But he additionally admits that Ukraine is a separate nation from Russia, with a proper to be sovereign, though he’s undecided how lengthy that may or ought to final. After all, he says, Russia’s purpose is far grander than reining in its neighbor. It’s about stopping the domination of the world by anybody nation.

“It’s a very narrow approach to say the ‘Russian invasion of Ukraine,’” Antonov stated. “We are talking about changing the world order that was created by the United States, by NATO countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.”

When informed that maybe his present lack of recognition in Washington is because of his unwillingness to acknowledge the realities about what Russia is doing to Ukraine, Antonov refers back to the adage: “Every coin has two sides.” In different phrases, he has his personal info he’d like Americans to contemplate.

“I am not trying to dissuade you. I would like you to look,” he stated, at one level handing over a set of folders thick with op-eds, statements and pictures selling Kremlin speaking factors in regards to the Ukraine disaster. “It’s up to you to decide whether Russian ambassador is providing you with fake news.”

Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the U.S. gestures whereas talking throughout a roundtable dialogue on the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 20, 2018.

Let’s rapidly dispatch with a few of Antonov’s assertions.

Moscow is just not waging an unprovoked conflict on Ukraine, an unbiased nation with a democratically elected authorities led by a Jewish man, Antonov stated. Instead, he says, Russia is finishing up a “special military operation” to purge Ukraine of Nazis and different unhealthy actors and make sure that the nation is just not a staging floor for NATO or different outfits that Moscow sees as a risk.

Have Russian troops massacred civilians in locations corresponding to Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv? No, Antonov says, offering materials by which Russian officers query the timeline behind these killings.

Have Russian forces used chemical weapons because the invasion started on Feb. 24? Of course not, Antonov insists in regards to the newest suspicions.

Isn’t the Russian operation failing at each flip? After all, not solely have Russian troops been pushed out of key areas in Ukraine, however the Kremlin simply misplaced a warship and now Sweden and Finland are critically contemplating becoming a member of NATO.

Please, Antonov replies, no navy operation goes completely.

And what about Antonov’s claim, on CBS News’ Face the Nation, just some days earlier than Russia attacked Ukraine, that “there is no invasion, and there is no such plans.” The ambassador says he was alluding to “fake news” that an invasion had already begun, particularly Bloomberg News’ premature publication of a Russia invasion headline earlier within the month.

A skinny, balding 66-year-old usually seen in a blue go well with and rust-red tie, Antonov is taken into account a hardliner within the Russian system, and his lengthy expertise contains negotiating nuclear arms treaties. Serving as ambassador to Washington might show probably the most thankless job he’s ever had.

When Antonov first arrived within the second half of 2017, it was as controversy was billowing over Russian interference within the U.S. presidential election that vaulted Donald Trump to the White House. Few folks needed to be seen with Antonov, and he complained that he couldn’t get meetings on Capitol Hill.

Nonetheless, he doubled down on public outreach. His embassy hosted film screenings, jazz concert events and different cultural occasions. It even launched a now-defunct podcast to succeed in Americans, whereas Antonov confirmed up on the occasional assume tank occasion and made appearances past the U.S. capital. Through all this, he caught to Kremlin speaking factors — denying any Russian function in subverting the U.S. election, for one.

Despite his efforts, the U.S.-Russian relationship continued on a downward slide that had preceded Antonov, at the same time as Trump personally made pleasant overtures to Putin. Both nations took tit-for-tat steps expelling one another’s diplomats, imposing sanctions and forcing closures of consulates. The Covid-19 pandemic additional curtailed Antonov and his embassy’s actions.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow – which relied closely on native Russian staffers – has seen its worker rely fall from roughly 1,200 folks to round 130. The Russian Embassy in Washington, which usually doesn’t make use of Americans, has round 170 diplomats and workers left in the mean time. Since May 2021, round 100 workers have been expelled or will quickly be pushed out, embassy officers estimated.

Around two dozen of these departing workers — together with the chef — are due to leave by late June. “What kind of problems my cook can create for security of United States if he stays here?” Antonov asks.

The Russian envoy notes, with reduction, that neither nation has severed diplomatic relations. The Russian embassy maintains what he describes as “technical” — or lower-level — contacts with the administration of President Joe Biden. But he bemoans a dearth of engagements with senior administration officers, and he says his letters to U.S. representatives and senators searching for conferences since Biden’s election have been met with rejections.

This can’t proceed without end, he says.

“We are doomed to cooperate on various issues,” Antonov stated. “It’s impossible to imagine even under such circumstances that problems of strategic stability, climate change, coronavirus, fighting against terrorism, fighting against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction could be solved without active engagement of the United States and Russia.”

Spokespersons for the White House-based National Security Council didn’t provide remark regardless of repeated questions on contacts with Antonov and his embassy.

The State Department was considerably extra useful, with a spokesperson saying: “The Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs maintains diplomatic communications with the Russian Embassy in D.C. It’s a difficult relationship, but the lines of communication remain open.”

Canceling Pushkin

It’s difficult to maintain a distance in Washington from the principle consultant of one of many world’s largest nuclear powers, however there are downsides to partaking him, former U.S. officers and analysts say.

For one factor, it might harm an individual’s popularity in overseas coverage circles to be seen as being in dialog with Antonov given widespread bipartisan anger over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

(This, after all, is determined by your political leanings. Antonov was a featured speaker earlier this month at a conference organized by the Schiller Institute, a physique with hyperlinks to the late fringe politician Lyndon LaRouche.)

Among present and former U.S. officers there’s additionally a way that Antonov — or any Russian ambassador — has little affect within the Kremlin. The Russian overseas ministry, maybe even the wily Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, appears sidelined in terms of decision-making on Ukraine. It’s not even clear how a lot affect Russian safety officers have with Putin, the one one who counts.

“At this point, I don’t think anyone really thinks he’s a proxy for Moscow,” Gavin Wilde, a former National Security Council official who handled Russia, stated of Antonov. “Why give him a platform to troll?”

In 2021, after Biden took over the U.S. presidency and labeled Putin as a “killer” in an interview, Moscow recalled Antonov for roughly three months. The U.S. ambassador in Moscow, John Sullivan, was also nudged out of Russia for a lot of that very same interval.

The males returned to their posts after Biden and Putin held a summit in Geneva in June 2021. Antonov, whose household is just not with him within the United States, was quoted as saying on the time that he was in an “optimistic mood.” He probably had no thought what Putin had in thoughts for Ukraine.

When pressed on his lack of a single dialog with Putin in over 4 years, Antonov says that is regular. “I have had enough conversations with senior officials in the Kremlin, in various agencies,” he stated. “We have a different system.” Has he even had a cellphone dialog with Putin since turning into ambassador? “To give an opportunity to FBI to listen to everything what Mr. Putin could say [to] me?” Antonov asks, exasperated.

Despite the dearth of contact with Putin, Antonov dismisses experiences that the longtime Russian ruler is more and more remoted and being fed unhealthy or too little info.

“He knows everything,” Antonov stated. “He is able to study thoroughly each report that he gets from various services, and, just only after thoroughly studying these reports, he makes decisions taking into account the members of the security council of the Russian Federation.”

Antonov will be surprisingly frank about some facets of Russian and Ukrainian life and historical past.

He admits that post-Soviet Russia might have executed extra to diversify and develop its financial system, which is essentially depending on the power sector. “We have excellent resources, and of course we have to use them for our internal development,” Antonov stated. At the identical time, he says Russians had been naive to belief American guarantees on financial and navy fronts.

He factors to experiences that American establishments are shunning Russian artists for example of rising Russophobia. “How is it possible to cancel Pushkin, Tchaikovsky?” he stated. “I don’t understand how it is possible to delete any reference to Russia everywhere.”

He says he’s upset when he sees “crying people” and “bodies on the streets” when watching the information from Ukraine. “It goes without saying that war is not a good thing for United States, for Ukraine and for Russia,” he stated.

But he agrees with Putin’s perception that the dissolution of the Soviet Union was a tragedy. And he repeatedly factors to overseas coverage luminary Henry Kissinger’s realist argument on the significance of recognizing different nations’ nationwide pursuits, not merely one’s personal values or beliefs, in crafting overseas coverage.

“We made a lot of mistakes on the international scene,” Antonov stated of Russia. “We trusted the United States that we could become a real partner.”

On that very same entrance, he expresses anger in regards to the heavy U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia. “You steal our money,” he stated. “We decided to keep our money, our savings” in American and European banks. Now, with the sanctions, “how is it possible to trust you?”

Facts and factotums

With no finish in sight to the conflict in Ukraine, some U.S. overseas coverage palms stated there could possibly be worth to quiet classes with Antonov.

His lengthy resume signifies that he has contacts throughout the Russian authorities, together with its intelligence companies, and he might function a dependable behind-the-scenes messenger, stated Rose Gottemoeller, a former senior U.S. official who handled Antonov extensively when the pair were negotiating the New START nuclear arms treaty.

“He’s not just a factotum at this point with no useful purpose,” she stated.

A Russia analyst who has met with Antonov because the conflict started, and who requested anonymity to talk about delicate conversations, stated the envoy appears to understand that “the risk of something really nasty happening in the relationship has increased significantly over the past six or seven weeks because of this conflict.”

“Quite frankly,” the analyst added, “he doesn’t know how things are going to turn out, because he doesn’t know what Moscow’s next steps are going to be.”

Asked if Ukraine is a separate nation from Russia — something that Putin himself has cast doubt upon — Antonov stated “yes.” Asked if it ought to stay a separate nation, he stated, “You’ll see that I don’t know what will be in the future.”

“It seems to me that Ukraine has a right to be sovereign country,” he provides, “but, having said that, I’d like to draw your attention to our aims of the special military operation. We don’t want to see any threat coming from that territory. We don’t want this country to become a member of NATO. We don’t want the United States or other NATO countries to use this territory against the Russian Federation.”

Quite frankly, he doesn’t know the way issues are going to prove, as a result of he doesn’t know what Moscow’s subsequent steps are going to be. Russian analyst

The ambassador dismisses the usual traces that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn’t threaten Moscow or that the West is just not making an attempt to maintain Russia weak. He factors to U.S. withdrawals from varied arms management treaties — together with ones U.S. officers stated Russia was violating — for example of how Washington particularly can’t be trusted.

But now, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, why ought to the world belief Russia?

“You have to decide who we are for you,” Antonov stated. “Whether we are partner for you, whether we are rival for you, whether we are opponent, or I don’t want even to use this word, ‘enemy.’”

“As for me, I’m still sure we should be partners,” he provides. “Previously, I would say that we are partners. Now we are not partners. It’s a pity.”