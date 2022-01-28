Long Island Hoping For Best But Bracing For Worst As Nor’easter Approaches: ‘Get Prepared Now’

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The CBS2 First Alert weather team is tracking a possible winter storm for the weekend.

Residents on Long Island are preparing for what may very well be an entire lot of snow.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday from Roosevelt, the place owners have been prepared with snow shovels and ice soften. By midday, the winds had began to whip, as considerations grew. Folks bundled up, questioning if this potential storm will likely be hit and miss.

Many made a run to the marketplace for the necessities.

“You’re stocking up with groceries?” McLogan requested.

“Yes, ahead of time because you never know what happens,” stated Richard Alvarez of Mineola. “It’s always better to be prepared.”

Prepare for prime winds that would trigger outages. For those that reside alongside the coast, boats are out of the water. There may very well be reasonable flooding.

Homeowners sealed uncovered water traces, and eliminated hoses from exterior taps to stop pipes from bursting. Shovels and ice soften are on the prepared.

“Let’s think about getting prepared, getting ready, getting smart and being safe. Those are the key things we need to remember for this weekend, with the first significant snowfall in the metropolitan area of 2022,” stated Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin. “We’re telling residents: Get prepared now. We’re getting prepared, we are now, to cover the 1,200 miles of road here in the Town of Hempstead.”

Hempstead — America’s largest township — was gearing up gear forward of the storm, and prepping response automobiles.

“We are getting the plows on the trucks, we’re putting salt on the back, we are gassing them up. We are gassing all of our extra equipment, in case trees come down,” Clavin stated.

There’s a request from these salting, sanding and plowing: Avoid parking on the road if in any respect doable, and drive within the storm solely in an emergency.

“Every time there is a snowstorm, I’m coming to do regular weekly shopping, and it’s packed,” stated Levittown resident Anne Turkovich. “Who knows though, right? Hopefully it’s not bad and everybody’s safe. And if it’s on a weekend, maybe that will mean less people on the road, less people traveling and going to work.”

The Long Island Rail Road plans to pretreat tracks and salt at stations.

“I own a scrap metal business. So we just want to make sure the yards are ready for it. We’ve got the salt,” stated Freeport enterprise proprietor Peter O’Donovan.

“I love snow. Snow is awesome. I live in an apartment building, so I don’t have to shovel,” stated Forest Hills resident Leo Bakman.

Some snow lovers stated they’re headed to New England with their skis.

“I’m just waiting for the snow. I think it’s exciting for the kids, not for the adults as much. So it should be fun,” stated Garden City resident Keiran Gallogy.

“It’s been real cold, though. It’s been a cold, cold winter,” stated Elmont resident Golden Okoko.

“Are you looking forward to snow?” McLogan requested.

“No, no. I don’t like snow. I want to go to Miami, to be honest,” Okoko stated.

“I have to be in Merrick at 9 o’clock in the morning to open my store Saturday morning. So it might be a little challenging,” Merrick retailer proprietor Carol Sobczak stated. “We’ll get there though.”

Animal welfare officers remind pet homeowners to please convey pets inside.

New York City Is Also Getting Prepared

It was calm out on Thursday evening and certain will keep that means into Friday evening, however the Big Apple doesn’t wish to be caught off guard going into the weekend.

The Department of Sanitation has 280,000 tons of salt readily available. Spreaders are stuffed and able to exit as quickly as deemed essential, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Its new brine began off by pre-treating the bike lanes in Midtown on Thursday evening.

A Snow Alert has been issued for Friday, starting at 4 p.m. It will keep in impact all through Saturday into Sunday morning. A Snow Alert is the division’s increased stage winter climate message. It means Sanitation will likely be coordinating with the departments of Transportation and Emergency Management on snow-clearing protocols.

Trash assortment vehicles may also be prepared to start out plowing as quickly as 2 inches have fallen.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman contributed to this report.