Long Island Tulip Festival in full bloom

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — The Long Island Tulip Festival, an unbelievable present of spring colour, is in full bloom,

It’s not precisely Holland, however the soil is a detailed match, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.

April showers introduced a rainbow of May flowers: ribbons of brilliant tulips proper off the Long Island Expressway in Manorville.

“People come in here and their breath gets taken away,” mentioned Brittney Weiss of Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden. “Nothing compares to the beauty of all the colors you see.”

The household behind the Waterdrinker Farm determined to carry somewhat little bit of Holland to Long Island, doubling down on its annul tulip pageant and planting double the variety of bulbs final fall.

“The bulbs come straight from Holland. We have roughly 75 different unique tulip varieties this year and again we have over 1 million tulips blooming,” Marc Weiss mentioned.

Holland is world well-known for its tulip fields. Long Island East End soil and local weather is not a lot completely different, surrounded by water that moderates temperature.

“It doesn’t get as cold at night and it doesn’t get as warm,” mentioned Rob Carpenter of the Long Island Farm Bureau. “The soil is tremendous quality, which helps all of our agricultural crops, including tulips.”

In mid-April, they emerge from grey fields and flood the panorama with a sea of colours.

“I think it’s like a form of meditation. It’s good self-care, it’s good for your mental health just to come and literally tip toe through the tulips,” Brittany Weiss mentioned.

The expression “tulip mania” dates again to the 1600s, when the price of a single bulb skyrocketed. Historians say it wasn’t fairly mania, however it was the beginning of a love affair with a spring flower that grows smiles.

“It’s beautiful, like we’re in a different country,” one particular person mentioned.

“This is nice, we’ve this so near New York City,” mentioned one other.

“It’s just mind boggling. It’s beautiful,” one other particular person mentioned.

It’s picture-perfect in the event you decide the fitting day.

“The best time to visit actually, believe it or not, is on a cloudy day,” Marc Weiss mentioned. “There’s just something about a cloudy day that makes for more vibrant photos in the tulip fields.”

A brief-lived pleasure, quickly to get replaced with sunflowers arising for Mother Nature’s huge present.

There’s no choosing tulips till the pageant ends, in all probability this Sunday. The pageant additionally encompasses a brewery and meals vans. Click here to learn more.