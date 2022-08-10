Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Finishes 6th In Monaco Diamond League | Athletics News

Commonwealth Games silver medallist lengthy jumper Murali Sreeshankar completed sixth within the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of seven.94m in Monaco on Wednesday. Sreeshankar achieved his finest bounce in his fifth try. He had gained silver within the Birmingham CWG six days in the past with a finest bounce of 8.08m. He has a season’s and private better of 8.36m.

He had completed seventh within the World Championships in Eugene, USA, final month.

Maykel Masso of Cuba gained the occasion with a finest effort of 8.35m whereas World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA completed second and third respectively.